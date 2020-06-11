Did you know: Alex Kidd served as Sega’s mascot for a brief spell during the late 1980s but as Nintendo’s flagship Mario character gained momentum, the company went in a different direction as Alex Kidd wasn’t resonating with consumers as much as Sega had hoped for. In 1991, Sega introduced Sonic the Hedgehog and stuck with him as their official mascot for the long haul.

One of Sega’s lesser-known mascots is making a return to gaming.

Alex Kidd, the protagonist of several video games in the late 80s, will return early next year in Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. A remake of the 1986 Master System game, the new version will include all of the content from the original as well as new levels, alternative bosses, tweaked combat, movement mechanics and menu system plus new modes including a boss rush mode.

There’s also a retro mode should you prefer the blocky mid-80s visuals.

The remake, announced during the IGN Expo, is being published by Merge Games.

Sega's Genesis Mini console included the fifth game in the Alex Kidd series - Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle - but not the original.

A definitive launch date hasn’t been revealed although Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is available to add to your wish list now over on Steam. It is also reportedly destined for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.