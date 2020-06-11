The big picture: It seems that Sony's PS5 event later today will not be able to do it some 4K justice, but producers say you should wear your headphones for some "cool audio work." But what people really want is to know what the console will look like. Will it be revealed? Probably not, but we shall see in just a few hours.

The long-awaited and once-postponed PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming presentation is just a few hours away. As of this writing, there are already over 23,000 people watching what amounts to a blank screen and flooding the chat bar. You can watch the show right here (below) or on PlayStation's YouTube or Twitch channels starting at 1pm Pacific.

Sony's Sid Shuman had an update earlier this week on the "live stream." The content communication director notes that it will not actually be live. The fact that the presentation is pre-recorded does not come as a big surprise. From what we know, it is mostly going to be game trailers and possibly gameplay demos. However, his comment does suggest that perhaps we will be hearing from speakers as well. So it might be more than what Xbox showed off, which was a string of trailers with no commentary.

Shuman also says that the show was recorded at 1080p at 30fps, which is disappointing. You would think Sony would want to show off what the PS5 can do in all its 4k-60fps glory, but due to many employees still working from home, they had to make some compromises.

"This pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second," Shuman wrote in his blog post. "This eased the show's production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home. The games you'll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you'd expect."

On the plus side, the team has evidently been able to focus on pulling off some audio tricks to compensate for the lack of video quality. Without getting specific, Shuman recommends wearing headphones for the show.

"It's also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can — there's some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it's pumped through your phone or laptop speakers."

Despite the news of getting an HD rather than UHD presentation, anything about Sony's upcoming hot commodity is going to be gobbled up by fans. While it is doubtful that we will finally get a reveal of the console, anything is possible. People have been clamoring for a glimpse of the machine in the forums. Plus, producers had an extra week to edit the show. So maybe we'll get a peek at the end, but don't hold your breath.