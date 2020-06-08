Highly anticipated: Are you ready for some PlayStation 5 news, gameplay, and new game reveals? Sony has rescheduled its The Future of Gaming live stream for Thursday. As long as we don't have any more 2020 craziness break out in the next couple of days, we should be good to go for the one-hour event.

On Monday, Sony announced it has rescheduled its PlayStation 5 gameplay reveal for June 11. The company initially slated "The Future of Gaming" live stream for June 4, but in the wake of protests and riots over the death of George Floyd, it decided to put it off for an indefinite period. As things begin to settle back down, Sony feels a one-week postponement is sufficient.

Sony insiders leaked news of the next-generation gameplay showcase last month. Sony later confirmed the rumors, adding that it has more than an hour of content to share during the broadcast. The company also said that this is the first of several presentations planned as the console maker prepares for the PlayStation 5 launch later this year.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The live stream will be welcomed by fans who have been anxiously waiting for news and demonstrations of the new hardware. Until now, there has been a dearth of game information from Team Sony, while Microsoft has fired the first shots in the next-gen console wars.

We did, however, get a quick glimpse of what the PS5 is capable of thanks to Epic. Last month the developer used a PlayStation 5 dev kit to demonstrate some of the new core features of the upcoming Unreal Engine 5. The company said that it had to rewrite certain parts of the game engine to accommodate Sony's speedy SSD.

That tech demo looked spectacular, but it will be nice to see some actual games coming to the system. Sony did not mention any titles it would be showing off during The Future of Gaming live stream. However, there are sure to be plenty of surprises and hype to get the fan base excited.

You can watch The Future of Gaming starting on June 11 at 1pm PDT on PlayStation's YouTube or Twitch channels.