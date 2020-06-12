Highly anticipated: Sony's big PS5 reveal event turned out to a bigger reveal than we anticipated. Not only did it show off a bunch of games coming to the PlayStation 5, Sony surprised us by officially unveiling the console's design. Some liked it, and some didn't.

People can debate the PS5's aesthetics while Microsoft and Sony bicker about which system is more powerful, but none of that matters without games. And no games are more important to a new generation of hardware than launch titles. They are what sell systems, and without something exciting and new to play, no console will do well at launch.

Fortunately, it looks like Sony is off to a semi-good start in that department. During Thursday's The Future of Gaming showcase, developers had submitted 26 trailers to the show. Not all of them are day-one titles. Some are not due out until sometime in 2021 or 2022 even. But we noted seven releases that you can expect to see at or around launch time.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Holiday 2020)

At first, I thought Insomniac's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a new game. However, after looking into the title, it appears that it is actually an expanded and enhanced version of the 2018 game and its DLC, The City That Never Sleeps. There's nothing wrong with that. It is a great play.

Miles plays a bit role in the original and was a playable character for some missions, just as Mary Jane was. The Remaster, coming out during the holidays, will expand the Miles Morales character even further as he learns to harness his powers under the tutelage of Peter Parker. This is wise of him because, as we know, "With great power comes great responsibility."

Jett: The Far Shore (Holiday 2020)

Jett: The Far Shore was one of a few unusual-looking games shown. Not much is known about it other than the protagonist, named Mei, embarks on a voyage to a faraway planet to save her people from "oblivion." Oh, and that the trip takes hundreds of years.

We only got a glimpse of the gameplay, but it seems to involve exploring the planet using a craft called a "jett." It appears to be played through an isometric perspective, which seems strange for this type of game, but we'll have to see more to really judge it.

Godfall (Holiday 2020)

We first heard of Godfall at the Video Game Awards show last December. The Gearbox-Counterplay Games joint effort looks a bit like FromSoftware's Demon's Souls, which I might add is getting remastered for the PS5.

The hack-n-slash has a variety of armors that give you special abilities that can be swapped depending on what you are up against. The baddies look big and strong, so you'll likely need some combat strategy when playing solo. If things get too rough, there is also a multiplayer co-op mode.

Astro's Playroom (Launch title)

Based on the PSVR game Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Astro's Playroom is one title that we know for sure will be available on day one. Why? Because it will come pre-loaded on the PlayStation 5 for free. It's rather cutesy, but don't knock it. Playing the Astro VR platformer is a joy.

Granted, Astro's Playroom will not be in VR, but the gameplay is similar nonetheless. This time the tiny robot has a much more open world in which to roam. According to Sony, it is included with the console because it serves as a tech demo for the new DualSense PS5 controller, although it did not elaborate further.

NBA 2K21(Fall 2020)

Another title that we can say for sure will be a day-one snag is NBA 2K21. It will hit all platforms this fall and so will no doubt be ready for PS5's release during the holiday season. The reveal trailer was more of a teaser featuring Zion Williamson on a court by himself, dunking a basketball.

However, what more is there to know? It's going to be another iteration in the NBA 2K franchise done up in shiny next-gen graphics. It would have been nice to see gameplay, though.

Bugsnax (Holiday 2020)

Another cutesy game coming out on or around launch day is Bugsnax. This cartoony title has players assuming the role of anthropomorphic creatures who eat snacks and inexplicably turn into those foods. Yeah. Very strange, but right down your kid's alley.

Deathloop (Holiday 2020)

Bethesda made an appearance during the Future of Gaming presentation. Unfortunately, it wasn't to update us on The Elder Scrolls VI or Starfield. Instead, it unveiled a completely new IP called Deathloop. Developed by Arkane Studios' Lyon, France offices, Deathloop is a futuristic shooter where players take control of an assassin named Colt, who is stuck in a time loop—think Groundhog Day, but in the future with lots of shooting, sneaking, and dying.

Colt just wants to find a way out of the loop, but Julianna, a rival assassin, intends to keep him in it, primarily by killing him before he can hit his eight targets. It pulls a bit from Demon's Souls in that there is a PvP aspect where another player can assume the role of Julianna in your game at any time. However, this can be turned off in settings for those who prefer to play solo.

That was it for the launch titles, but there are a lot more coming in the new year and beyond (see the list below), including Hitman III, which we covered more thoroughly earlier today. Additionally, Sony already promised that the Future of Gaming presentation was just one of several showcases planned during the run-up to the PlayStation 5 release. We'll bring you more coverage as it arrives.

Other confirmed PlayStation 5 titles:

Gran Turismo 7 (TBD)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (TBD)

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (2021)

Returnal (TBD)

Project Athia (TBD)

Destruction Allstars (TBD)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (TBD)

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (TBD)

Stray (2021)

Goodbye Volcano High (2021)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (TBD)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (2021)

Solar Ash (2021)

Hitman 3 (January 2021)

Little Devil Inside (TBD)

Demon's Souls (TBD)

Resident Evil Village (2021)

Pragmata (2022)

Horizon: Forbidden West (TBD)