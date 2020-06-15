WTF?! Do you feel like the Xbox Series X is too boxy? Does the PlayStation 5 design hurt your eyes? If so, you could always opt for a third option that not only promises true 4K at 120 fps but will also cook a chicken: the KFConsole.

This is, of course, a joke by the fast-food chain, riding the wave of hype from the recent PS5 reveal. It comes from the company’s gaming Twitter and Instagram accounts, which share game-related memes. It even has a YouTube channel filled with Let’s Play videos.

The future of gaming is here.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/ssUrX41Ab1 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

KFC itself is no stranger to the gaming industry, having released KFC The Hard Way back in 2017, a VR "virtual training escape room" that sounds like hell. There’s also the acid-trip that is I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator, which asks if “you have what it takes to be the business partner of and win the heart of the most famous chicken salesman of all time?”

Despite looking drastically different from the awful dev kit, the PS5’s design has come in for plenty of criticism of Twitter, with it being compared to everything from a free ISP router to the Pope’s hat.

The PS5 is just a router. pic.twitter.com/gqlH7qmARb — Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) June 11, 2020

The KFC promo ends with the words “Power Your Hunger,” along with a date of November 12, so there might be some kind of follow-up promo on that date. But don't expect an actual bucket-style 4K console that can satisfy gamers’ hunger, sadly.