What just happened? Developer Toys for Bob and publisher Activision on Monday premiered the gameplay trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The game picks up right where the original trilogy left off, with Doctor Neo Cortex, Uka Uka and Doctor Nefarious Tropy having been banished to a distant planet. After many years of trying, the three finally manage to escape and in the process, create a hole in the space-time fabric. It’ll be up to Crash and his sister, Coco, to stop them.

The title is being positioned as a true sequel to the franchise’s first three games – Crash Bandicoot (1996), Cortex Strikes Back (1997) and Warped (1998). As Paul Yan from Toys for Bob revealed, It’s About Time is a play on words as it represents the fact that gamers have been waiting for so long for something new and that the game itself is based on elements of time.

In 2017, Activision launched the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, a remaster of the first three titles in the series, for PlayStation 4 (it came to Xbox One, Nintendo’s Switch and the PC a year later). We’ve also seen numerous side projects emerge over the years but this will be the first main entry since Naughty Dog’s classics.

Toys for Bob also worked on the Spyro Reignited Trilogy a few years back.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is scheduled to drop on October 2, 2020, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Interested parties can pre-order it now.