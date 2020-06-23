In context: Just when you thought that 240 Hz was becoming the golden standard for high refresh rate gaming, a company like Acer comes up with a new monitor that can do 360 Hz. Whether or not that matters to you depends on many things, such as your hardware being up to the task of running your favorite competitive games at a very (very) high refresh rate.

Asus revealed back in January its fastest ROG monitor to kickstart the 360 Hz era where blinking is a sin, as you lose a lot of action on screen, which refreshes every 2.8 milliseconds. Dell's Alienware also unwrapped a 25-inch monitor with a native refresh rate of 240 Hz but can be overclocked to 360 Hz.

Today Acer dropped announcements for several gaming PCs and accessories, along with its entry card into the 360 Hz club. The company's new Predator X25 gaming monitor sports a 24.5-inch, 1080p IPS display panel with a native 360 Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort 1.4, as well as HDMI 2.0b.

Just like the other members of the high refresh rate club, it's loaded with an Nvidia's G-Sync processor and not just general compatibility with the technology. This means that pairing it with a GeForce-equipped system will ensure you don't get any screen tearing.

Another interesting feature of Acer's new monitor is called LightSense, which uses a sensor to judge the amount of ambient light and color temperature to adjust the image on the display to be more comfortable for extended use. Then there's ProxiSense which reminds you to take a break after a set amount of time spent glued to the screen, a useful addition for those of you with a more sedentary lifestyle.

This comes on top of the standard support for "-5 to -25 degree tilt, +/- 30 degree swivel, up to 4.7-inch height adjustment, and +/- 90 degree pivot." Acer says the new monitor will start shipping in Q4 2020 and carries an MSRP of $1,275.