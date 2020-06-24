The crowded market of gaming monitors has received two new 27-inch entries: Dell's S2721HGF 1080p curved display and the S2721DGF 1440p flat-panel. Unlike its Alienware division, Dell's latest 27-inch duo isn't going all-out in terms of design or specs but is focused on delivering value for money, especially with the curved 27-inch G-Sync compatible unit going for under $300.

Dell S2721HGF 27" Curved Gaming Monitor

Sporting a 1080p VA panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, this model's 1500R curvature won't be as immersive as a curved ultrawide display but will likely excel when compared to a flat panel. Its affordable price point also lowers the bar for gamers new to fast curved monitors capable of 144Hz, 1ms response time, along with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility.

The display doesn't support HDR but gets reasonably bright at 350 nits, supports 16.7M colors, and has a 3000:1 contrast ratio. In terms of I/O, there's 2 x HDMI 1.4 and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. The VESA mountable monitor is said to only come with an HDMI cable out of the box and is set to release on August 21 for $280.

Dell S2721DGF 27" Gaming Monitor

The more exciting and more expensive option is the 1440p 165Hz variant. Coming in at over twice the price of its sibling and sporting a flat display, this gaming monitor is compatible with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro. It uses an IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and features a 1ms response time and HDR400 compliance.

Apart from the higher resolution and refresh rate, the S2721DGF supports 1.07B colors for 98% DCI-P3 coverage, sports a slightly more interesting design -- even if it's only on the rear -- and has better I/O. That includes 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A and a mic in/headphone jack. The monitor is also VESA mountable and will be released by Dell a few weeks earlier on July 28 for $580.