Something to look forward to: No matter what age you are, building Lego models is great fun. Now, the company is launching a new line aimed squarely at adults that's designed for walls instead of shelves. Called Lego Art, the sets involve building 2D pop art posters, starting with Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, the Beatles, Iron Man, and Star Wars villains.

“Designed for adults who pride themselves on their love of pop culture,” the sets include over 3,000 bead-size pieces and a canvas so users can create the portraits.

Each set has more than one way of being put together. With the Warhol Marilyn Monroe portrait, for example, there are four options, each with a different color tone.

With the Beatles set, you can create your favorite member of the Fab Four to hang on your wall in a 15.5-inch frame, or buy four of the same set to build the entire band.

The Star Wars Sith set lets you recreate three of the franchise’s main baddies: Darth Vader, Darth Maul, or Kylo Ren. You can even buy three of these sets to create a triple-size, “ultimate build” of Darth Vader brandishing his lightsaber.

Finally, there’s the Iron Man set. This lets you create one of Tony Stark’s suits: the Mark III, the Hulkbuster Mark I, and the Mark LXXXV. Collect all three to create a plus-sized image of Iron Man firing his Repulsors.

Priced at $120 each, the Lego Art sets arrive at international retailers on August 1 and in the US on September 1.

In other Lego news, we recently saw the world’s first GPU—the GeForce 256—and the 3Dfx Voodoo 3D graphics accelerator recreated in plastic block form, though you can’t buy them.