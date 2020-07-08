Why it matters: Good news for those considering a Zen 2-based PC upgrade this year: AMD is running a promotion that gives buyers of select 3rd-gen Ryzen processor or Ryzen-equipped PCs/laptops Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free.

AMD’s 'Equipped to Win' bundle is running now up until October 3. To claim your free copy of the next AC title, you’ll need to buy one of the following CPUs: Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 9 3950X, or the new Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT (not the Ryzen 5 3600XT).

The offer also includes desktops powered by Ryzen 3000-series chips and laptops containing Ryzen 4000 H-series processors: Ryzen 7 4800H or 4800HS, and the Ryzen 9 4900H or 4900HS. The offer is available from participating retailers, just look for the Equipped To Win bundle badge.

🔥🔥🔥 We are now offering an incredible bundle with select @amd Ryzen processors! For a limited time, receive a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla included with your purchase of an ORIGIN PC powered by AMD!⁣

⁣

Make sure to get your copy before supplies run out! pic.twitter.com/DnZQldCLyr — Kevin Wasielewski (@ORIGINPCCEO) July 7, 2020

We don’t know exactly when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releases, beyond “this holiday season.” If you do buy one of the CPUs/desktops/laptops that are part of the deal, you’ll have until November 7 to redeem the free game by visiting AMD’s Rewards website.

Thirty minutes of AC Valhalla gameplay recently leaked, though a lot of the videos have now been removed, and it looks quite demanding on the hardware, which is probably why AMD’s offer only applies to its high-end processors. No word yet on the game's minimum PC requirements.

It's interesting to note that two of the new Ryzen 3000XT chips are included in the deal. We recently reviewed the refreshed processors, calling them a pointless addition to the Zen 2 lineup and advising people to buy one of the cheaper, non-XT Ryzen 3000 chips instead. The most sensible option, of course, is to wait for the upcoming Zen 3 processors.