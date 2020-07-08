Highly anticipated: AMD boss Dr. Lisa Su has reiterated that Zen 3 is on track to launch later this year, adding that the architecture is “looking great in the labs.” There had been rumors that the new CPUs wouldn’t arrive until 2021, but this is the second time the company has assured fans they’ll be here within the next five months.

Fears that we wouldn’t see Zen 3 in 2020 were already gathering because of the Covid-19 crisis, which has delayed several product launches. It was starting to look like the rumors were true when DigiTimes published a report stating that the Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs wouldn’t get here until next year, allegedly because the current 3000 series was performing so well against Intel’s offerings. Additionally, the launch of the 3000XT series was considered more evidence of a 2021 Zen 3 launch.

AMD quickly refuted the report, calling rumors of the delay “inaccurate.” Yesterday, in a video celebrating the first anniversary of the 3rd-gen Ryzen processors and Radeon 5000 series, as well as the launch of the 3000XT CPUs, Su once again confirmed that Zen 3 was on track for a 2020 release.

Last year on 7/7 we launched our 7nm 3rd gen @AMDRyzen and @Radeon 5000 series together. Today we celebrate 7/7 with some new @AMDRyzen XT parts. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XJqzIcnJEE — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) July 7, 2020

We recently heard that Ryzen 4000 desktop processors, codenamed Vermeer, are about to enter mass production. The chips are rumored to boast massive IPC (instructions per clock) gains over their predecessors, meaning some consumers could hold off buying current 3000-series CPUs in favor of Zen 3, despite AMD offering a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as an incentive for buyers of certain Zen 2 chips.

Su also mentions the new 3000XT chips in the video. We were far from impressed by the tiny performance improvements offered by the three processors, advising buyers to opt for the cheaper non-XT 3000-series instead, or you could always wait for Zen 3.