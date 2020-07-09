Bottom line: The transparent blue plastic of the casing appears to be a tad bit darker this time around. What’s more, the PS5 banner across the top is done in white and black versus the blue and white found on current-gen games. Both changes are subtle but better align the packaging with the design language of the upcoming console.

Sony on Thursday offered a sneak peek at what physical PlayStation 5 game box art will look like on store shelves starting this holiday season.

The first official PS5 box art shared was for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an action-adventure game from Insomniac Games that was first revealed during Sony’s June 2020 PS5 event.

As you can see, games will come packaged in the standard DVD-style cases that have been the norm for years now. Those hoping for something a bit more exotic, like say, first-gen PlayStation long boxes, or more compact, like traditional CD jewel cases, are out of luck.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues the narrative that was presented in Marvel’s Spider-Man and its DLC, The City That Never Sleeps.

Insomniac Games said the new title will feature near-instant loading as well as support for ray-tracing and 3D audio. Look for it to arrive this holiday season as a PS5 exclusive launch title.