Highly anticipated: The rumor that Far Cry 6 will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward event this weekend looks to be accurate after a listing appeared on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store. Following in the tradition of memorable Far Cry antagonists, Giancarlo Esposito, best known as drug lord Gustavo Fring from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul, will appear as the central bad guy.

A report from last month claimed the sixth main entry in the long-running series would be announced at July’s Ubisoft event, which takes place this Sunday. It’s one of the five “AAA” games the company said it would release before the end of March 2021—Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla being the others.

The listing, since taken down, contained the following description: “Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.”

Players take on the role of Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and guerrilla fighter trying to liberate the nation. As with previous games, makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Guns/Fangs for Hire are all at your disposal. It promises to be the largest Far Cry to date, covering jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Far Cry 6 will be available on current and next-gen consoles—and PC, presumably—when it launches on February 18, 2021, according to the store.

Esposito, who also plays Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, will be joining other charismatic villians from the series: Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4’s Pagan Min, and cult leader Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5. Here’s hoping he can bring some of the charming but terrifying Gus Fring to the game.

If you want to try/replay the older Far Cry games, along with the rest of Ubisoft’s back catalog, the company is giving away a week’s free trial of its Uplay+ service (usually $14.99 per month) until July 27.

Ubisoft Forward is set to broadcast on July 12, 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on the publisher's website, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer channels. Those who tune in will be able to claim a free copy of the underrated Watch Dogs 2 on PC, as long as they sign in with their Uplay account