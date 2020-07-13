Bottom line: Lego on Monday teased what appears to be a nearly 1:1 scale replica of the original Nintendo Entertainment System in block form. Given Nintendo's firm stance on classic consoles, this could be the closest we'll get to a new mini console for the foreseeable future.

The five-second teaser video only shows a shadowy figure in front of what appears to be a CRT television. By taking a screenshot of the video and playing with the levels, one can clearly make out the console, a gamepad and the TV.

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

Hong Kong-based publication VJGamer managed to get their hands on images of the retail box. According to the packaging, the officially licensed set – model 71374 – consists of 2,646 pieces featuring the console itself, a gamepad, a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and a retro-style tube TV with stand. There’s even a hand crank on the side of the television, allowing users to animate the on-screen scene.

The NES set is also compatible with the Lego Super Mario product line that was introduced earlier this year. Exact functionality is still unknown but it appears as if you can remove a panel from the top of the TV and place the Super Mario character there for enhanced functionality.

German publication Promo Bricks claims the set will retail for 229.99 euros (around $260) when it launches in August.