In context: The Witcher franchise started as a series of books and short stories. CD Projekt Red took Andrzej Sapkowski's universe and turned it into a multimillion-dollar video game powerhouse. Netflix then capitalized on it with an original live-action series, then an anime (in pre-production). Now it has another show in the works looking at the origins of The Witcher universe. If Sapkowski had only seen this coming, he'd have asked for more money.

On Monday, Netflix announced that it greenlit a new production set in The Witcher universe. The show will be called "The Witcher: Blood Origin." The six-part miniseries will explore the origins of the witchers.

According to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, 1200 years before Geralt of Rivia was born, "the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged." From this conjunction, the Witcher class emerged. Declan de Barra, the screenwriter for the wildly successful Netflix Original, is penning the new show.

Although details are scarce, it sounds like Blood Origin will focus on the very first Witcher. Of course, if it is successful, that plot leaves the door wide open for further spinoffs or even another regular series that explores the lineage of the clan.

The show is not the only way Netflix is looking to capitalize on the popularity of its new franchise. In January, the streaming giant commissioned Studio Mir to produce an anime based on the novels called "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf." The show even spawned a soundtrack, largely thanks to the "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" song from Season 1.

Hissrich did not mention when The Witcher: Blood Origins would be premiering. Presumably, it will be a while—perhaps after season 2 of the main series concludes, but that's just a wild guess. In an age of binge-watching, the breaks between seasons are particularly pronounced. Having related material to watch while its most successful debuting show ever is filming might keep the momentum going.