A true multimedia franchise: Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher has received a lot of attention over the years in the form of video games developed by CD Projekt Red. More recently it has been adapted into a television series and an upcoming anime. Now it is invading the music space with a soundtrack for the Netflix series being released on January 24.

There is no arguing that The Witcher Netflix series was a complete success. It has been renewed for a second season, spurred a lot of players new and old to return to the games, and even has an anime film coming.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the show is its soundtrack. The music for the first season is proving popular enough that Netflix is releasing Volume 1 of the show’s music to streaming services on Friday.

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long?



The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January.



"Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

Much of the credit for the music’s popularity can be attributed to the single “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” which has received a lot of internet attention and is already available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The sometimes annoying bard Jaskier’s (aka Dandelion) catchy ode to the White Wolf, first appeared in the second episode of the series and quickly went viral. It would be surprising if you have not heard someone humming it at the water cooler. Polygon notes, it has even been officially translated into 12 different languages. Several covers followed as well, including a heavy metal version by Dan Vasc (below).

The tweet announcing the release did not list specific music services that the album would be available through. It just said, “debuts everywhere.” Apple Music and Spotify are the most obvious outlets. “Everywhere” probably also includes Tidal, Pandora, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, and others.

Give it a search on your preferred streaming service tomorrow, and you will probably find it.