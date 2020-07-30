What just happened? The PS5 is on its way, and Sony wants you to take full advantage of its capabilities by purchasing one of the company’s “Ready for PlayStation 5” TVs. The first two models to carry this designation are already available: the X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED and the Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED.

The X900H offers 4K resolution, which is becoming standard on most high-end TVs, alongside a 120Hz refresh rate (via a future Bravia firmware update). Sony says it also has a “very low” input lag of 7.2ms. The company does state, however, that: “The input lag is measured with X900H via 4K/120fps game HDMI input based on internal testing conditions, and may differ in real-time usage environment on specific conditions.” The television starts at $999 for the 55-inch model while moving to 85 inches costs $2,799.

Being an 8K set, the Z8H comes with a hefty price tag: it starts at $5,999 for the 75-inch version and reaches a massive $8,999 for the 85-inch model. It’s also capable of 120Hz, but only at 4K, not 8K. How many PlayStation 5 games will actually support the 8K resolution is unknown, but it’s something Sony has promised.

Both TVs feature Bravia Game Mode, which will automatically switch them to their lowest latency setting when PS5 games are being played. It also lets you wake both the television and console simultaneously using the DualShock 5 controller. The mode even allows some control over the PS5 using the television remote. Additionally, both sets come with sound positioning tweeters that allow users to pinpoint exactly where a sound is coming from on the screen.

Many of the PS5-specific features will arrive via firmware updates, presumably before the console hits the market sometime this holiday season. Microsoft's CFO recently said the Xbox Series X was arriving in November, so don’t be surprised to see Sony’s machine launch in the same month. We might even see bundle deals that combine the TVs and PS5 consoles.