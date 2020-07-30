What do you think? Plant-based meat substitutes cater to those that are averse to eating animals and are better for the environment, too. But for most, it'll ultimately come down to taste. Have you had the opportunity to try a plant-based meat product yet? How does it compare to a traditional beef burger?

Impossible Foods is taking its talents to Walmart. The California startup on Thursday said its flagship product, the Impossible Burger, is actively rolling out to nearly 2,100 Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market locations across the country.

The plant-based meat substitute will be stocked alongside more traditional offerings in the fresh meat section and will be offered in 12-ounce packages, we’re told. Assuming it’s the same pack as other stores sell, you’ll get four 4-ounce burgers per package.

Impossible Foods’ CEO Dr. Patrick O. Brown said the company’s goal is to make the global food system sustainable. “To do that, Impossible Burger has to be available everywhere people shop for meat,” he added.

Impossible Foods embarked on its retail takeover last September and hasn’t looked back. The Walmart deal will only bring the company one step closer to realizing that goal. Once the rollout is complete, the Impossible Burger will be available in more than 8,000 brick-and-mortar grocery stores spread across all 50 states.

To hear Impossible Foods tell it, its plant-based burger is better than traditional beef from cows in numerous categories. According to the company, a 4-ounce Impossible Burger packs 0mg of cholesterol, 14g of total fat and 240 calories compared to a 4-ounce “80/20” patty which reportedly contains 80mg of cholesterol, 23g of total fat and 290 calories.

What’s more, Impossible Burgers use 96 percent less land, 87 percent less water and produce 89 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows.