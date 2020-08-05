Highly anticipated: After months of anticipation, Samsung is finally unveiling the Galaxy Note 20 series today. The company says it will be revealing five new devices at the Unpacked event, which takes place at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST.

As is currently standard with major events, this year's Unpacked will be an online-only affair. Samsung is broadcasting proceedings on the company's Newsroom and website, and will most likely have a YouTube stream of the event. We will embed the livestream on this page as soon as it becomes available.

We're expecting the five products on show to be the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live (aka Beans), and Galaxy Tab S7.

Galaxy Note 20

We've heard plenty about the Note 20 series, and a recently leaked AT&T promo video gave us our best look at the two handsets. It appears the standard version (6.7 inches) will lack the 120Hz screen that appears on the 6.9-inch Ultra. The larger phone boasts a 108MP primary camera and 50x Space Zoom, while its smaller sibling has a 64MP shooter and 30x zoom. It appears that both can capture 8K video, and battery sizes are 4,300mAh for the Note 20 and 4,500mAh for the Ultra. We've also heard that the devices will be optimized for streaming games via Microsoft's Project xCloud.

Galazy Z Fold 2

The original Galaxy Fold had plenty of problems and wasn't well-received, but Samsung will be hoping its successor finds more love. The rebranded Z Fold 2 features the same Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC found in the Note 20, while the screen has been increased to 7.7 inches. Best of all, that massive notch has been replaced with a hole punch. There's also a higher resolution, smaller bezels, and a triple camera setup.

Galaxy Buds Live

Images of Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live leaked last month. They're rumored to come with active noise canceling, a four-hour battery life, and cost $169.

Galaxy Watch 3

Another leaked AT&T promo video gave us a good look at the Galaxy Watch 3. It seems Samsung has reverted back to the rotating bezel from the first generation of devices, and the Tizen operating system offers new gesture controls for answering calls and controlling your smartphone's camera.

Galaxy Tab S7

Tablets saw a resurgence in popularity during the lockdown as sales jumped 26 percent in Q2, so what better time than now for a new slate to arrive. It's said to come with an 11-inch OLED display, while a Plus model will reach 12.4 inches. We've also heard it will be another of Samsung's devices to feature the Snapdragon 865 Plus, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, the new S Pen, and 5G support. Could this be the tablet that finally threatens the iPad's dominance?