What just happened? The Galaxy Note 20 series arrives on Wednesday, but will Samsung reveal anything we don’t already know? Following months of leaks, a new promo video has arrived that confirms several details we’ve previously heard.

The AT&T promo video comes courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass. It reveals two Galaxy Note 20 models—a standard version and an Ultra—both 5G-capable and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ SoC in the US.

We’ve long been hearing that the standard version of the Note 20 will be a vastly cut-down version of the Ultra, almost to the point of it being a ‘Lite’ version of the handset, and the video does suggest this will be the case. The Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Super Amoled Plus display, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X screen. It also seems that the 120Hz refresh rate will be reserved for the larger, more expensive device, as previously reported.

Elsewhere, there’s mention of the Ultra’s 108 MP camera and the standard version’s 64MP snapper. Both phones come with Space Zoom, though the Ultra is 50x while its smaller sibling is 30x. The S Pen and Samsung Notes have been improved, the latter of which supports real-time sync, voice recording, Outlook integration, and PDF files. Users can capture 8K video and grab stills—the same as the S20 series—and battery sizes are confirmed as 4,300mAh for the Note 20 and 4,500mAh for the Ultra. There are also hints at the phones' gaming abilities.

Available colors will vary based on model, with the Note 20 coming in Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Bronze, while the Note 20 Ultra has the choice of Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Bronze.

The commercial doesn’t mention any prices, but we’ve heard that the Note 20 5G Ultra is expected to be around $1,399 while the Note 20 is around $999 - $1,049 for the 5G model.

The Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on August 5. You can watch proceedings live on Samsung's website at 10 am ET / 7 am PT.