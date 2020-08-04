In a nutshell: It seems you can add tablets to the list of products that benefited from the Covid-19 lockdowns. With people stuck in their homes, we’ve seen gaming, PC, and laptop sales surge, and new data shows that the slate market also grew in the second quarter of the year.

According to market research firm Canalys, overall tablet sales were up a massive 26 percent in Q2 2020. Just over 37.5 million of the devices were shipped, compared to 29.7 million during the same period a year earlier.

As always, Apple leads the pack. Cupertino shipped over 14 million iPads during the quarter, twice as many as second-place Samsung (7 million), and takes 38 percent of the market share. In terms of actual YoY growth, however, Apple is last with a still-impressive 19.8 percent. Lenovo is top in this area, having experienced a 52.9 percent increase in shipments since Q2 2019.

“Tablets enjoyed a renaissance in Q2 2020 because the devices tick so many boxes for remote work and education use. The ability to collaborate virtually as well as view and interact with digital content has chrome paramount, especially in the education space,” said Ishan Dutt, Canalys analyst.

“The coronavirus pandemic has increased competition for communal screen access between household members forced to stay indoors. Tablets help overcome this problem by allowing each family member to have their own device. And they are more budget-friendly than desktops and notebooks.”

Canalys also listed shipments for the worldwide PC market, which includes tablets. Overall growth for Q2 was up 14 percent, and Lenovo was the top vendor with 20.2 million units. Apple was a close second, having shipped 19.6 million units, while Samsung boasted the largest YoY growth (41.3 percent).

