Something to look forward to: While Sony has already revealed the (presumably) cheaper, disc-free version of the PS5, Microsoft has yet to talk about its second Xbox, codenamed “Lockheart.” Now, a new leak of the next-gen machines’ controller shows it will be called the Xbox Series S.

Ars Technica reported on the leaked controller and packaging, which lists the “Xbox Series X/S” as a compatible platform. It also names the Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, and iOS.

There aren’t a lot of design changes in the new controller, other than the addition of a ‘Share’ button in the center and the D-pad now looking more like the one from the Xbox Elite Controller.

It’s expected that the Xbox Series S will be a less powerful version of the Xbox Series X, much like the Xbox One S is to the Xbox One X. As with Sony’s PS5 machines, the cheaper next-gen Xbox could lack a disc drive—as was the case with the defunct Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

A previously leaked document suggests the Xbox Series S will aim for 1080p and 1440p gaming, rather than the 4K (and above) resolutions of its sibling. The document also states the Xbox Series S will feature 7.5GB of usable RAM, and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance, as opposed to the Xbox One X’s 13.5GB of usable RAM and 12 teraflops.

It’s also possible that the Xbox Series S will place a focus on streaming, helping to push Microsoft’s Project xCloud service that will be bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate later this year. The console is expected to be officially unveiled this month.