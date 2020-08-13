In a nutshell: Andriod users can now play Civilization VI. On Thursday, Aspyr announced Civ6 is now available on Google Play. This edition completes the title's conquering of all the mainstream platforms—Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Civilization VI (Civ6) is Sid Meier's latest entry in the beloved turn-based strategy franchise. Although it has been out on PC since 2016, Civ6 has been gradually making its way to other systems. With the addition of an Android version, Civ6 is now available on every major traditional and mobile platform.

Civilization VI is available on Google Play starting today for $20. It has the same 60-turn trial it had when it debuted on iOS. The Civ6 "Rise and Fall" and "Gathering Storm" expansions are also available as in-app purchases.

"For those who love strategy games, Sid Meier's Civilization VI is a die-hard, must-play classic that until now, wasn't an option for Android users," says Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr.

I've played the iOS adaptation, and although the mobile experience is quite different and has its inherent limitations, it is still a great port. It has all the elements as the PC version—build cities, research tech, fight off invaders, conquer other regions—it's all there. The only notable differences are the user interface and, of course, the smaller screen.

If you are a die-hard Sid Meier fan and want a little Civ6 action on the go, $20 is a fair price for the base game. However, the DLC will run you a bit more. The Rise and Fall expansion is available as an in-app purchase for $30, and Gathering Storm is $40. There are also scenario packs to extend the experience ranging from $5 to $9.