Bottom line: Mozilla has extended a partnership with Google that’ll ensure it remains the default search engine in Firefox in select parts of the world including the US. The deal, arguably more important to Mozilla than Google, will supply guaranteed revenue to help keep the Firefox maker above water for at least another few years.

Hours after Mozilla Corporation announced plans to lay off roughly 250 employees earlier this week, a source told The Register that the browser maker had signed a three-year deal with the Mountain View-based company. A spokesperson for Mozilla confirmed to the publication that it had recently extended the partnership but didn’t provide any specifics regarding length or value.

Another source told The Register that Mozilla will likely collect between $400 million to $450 million each year between now and 2023 as a result of the deal, figures that are reportedly based on internal discussions held earlier this year.

Mozilla Corporation CEO Mitchell Baker in announcing the job cuts earlier this week said the corporation already had a lot of changes planned for 2020 but noted that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forced a rethink and directly led to the reduction in workforce.

Baker spun the layoffs in a positive light, adding that a slimmer Mozilla would be able to move more quickly and better collaborate with allies outside of the organization.

Image credit: RostyslavAndreychuk, Michael Vi