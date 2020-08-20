Forward-looking: The next few months are going to be a boom time for the games industry, and nobody knows this better than Jensen Huang. The Nvidia boss said his company is “expecting a really large second half for gaming,” referring to the second half of 2020.

Speaking on a conference call after Nvidia posted its quarterly financial results (via VentureBeat), Huang highlighted how the pandemic has seen the number of people playing games, and the hours spent on them, skyrocket. Spending on titles also reached a record high earlier this year. He added that the industry is benefiting from all the different ways people can now play games, from traditional consoles and PCs to smartphones and streaming services.

The rest of the year will be a good one for gamers: there’s the launch of AMD’s Big Navi-based cards, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X. Nvidia, of course, will be releasing its consumer Ampere products, and leaks suggest the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 will both be beasts that pack plenty of GDDR6X memory, though the latter could be monstrously expensive.

“It’s going to be the most amazing season ever,” said Huang.

While it’s rival AMD who provides most of the hardware for the PS5 and XSX, Nvidia supplies chips for the Nintendo Switch. Huang noted how the hybrid machine is fast becoming one of the best-selling platforms in Nintendo history.

Nvidia beat expectations during its second fiscal quarter, with revenue up 50 percent year-over-year to $3.87 billion. Gaming revenues were up to $1.65 billion, a 26 percent jump from a year earlier.