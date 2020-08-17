Rumor mill: We’re just two weeks away from Nvidia’s Ampere GPU launch event, which means leaks and rumors about the RTX 30xx cards are arriving thick and fast. Following on from Micron’s premature listing of the RTX 3090, what appears to be the RTX 3080 has appeared in an online database, revealing some of the high-end card’s specs.

The listing, discovered by Twitter user @_rogame, reveals a 10GB (GDDR6X) graphics card clocked at 4,750MHz, giving it a memory speed of 19Gbps. It also lists the maximum clock speed as 2.1GHz. The details match a previous leak from @kopite7kimi, who wrote that the RTX 3080 would have a bandwidth of 760Gbps. The RTX 2080 Ti, for comparison, has a 14Gbs memory speed, a boost clock of 1,635MHz, and a total bandwidth of 616Gbps.

According to Videocardz, the maximum core clock speed will be lower than the listed 2.1 GHz; instead, it will be just under 1.7 GHz, making it closer to Turing GPUs. The publication also notes how the database entry lists the device ID as 2206. According to the maintainer of the TechPowerUP GPU database, T4CFantasy, this belongs to the RTX 3080. We’ve also heard that the card will be around 35 percent faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

The score is low for some reason pic.twitter.com/z2Cetdy2Pk — _rogame (@_rogame) August 16, 2020

In Micron’s listing of the RTX 3090, it revealed the card as having 12GB of GDDR6X, 19-21 Gb/s/pin, 76-84 GB/s/placement, 912-1008 GB/s/system and a total frame buffer of 12 GB.

The RTX 3080 rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but the similarity between all the leaks suggest they won’t be too far off the mark. We’ll find out for certain in a couple weeks.