Facepalm: Micron in a recently published tech briefing let slip some details about Nvidia’s Ampere generation of graphics cards that the GPU maker probably wanted to keep under wraps until its launch event later this month.

Micron in the briefing listed the RTX 3090 in a chart as having 12 GDDR6X modules, 19-21 Gb/s/pin, 76-84 GB/s/placement, 912-1008 GB/s/system and a total frame buffer of 12 GB.

“Working close with Nvidia on their Ampere generation of graphics cards, Micron’s 8Gb GDDR6X will deliver up to 21Gb/s (data rate per pin) in 2020. At 21Gb/s, a graphics card with 12pcs of GDDR6X will be able to break the 1TB/s of system bandwidth barrier!” As Tom’s Hardware highlights, all the evidence seems to suggest it’ll be 21 Gb/s.

RTX 3090 Memory Specifications according to Micron

When Nvidia teased its upcoming event, it mentioned 21 days and 21 years. The 21 days reference is in regard to the fact that its unveiling is scheduled for 21 days out (at the time), on August 31. That just happens to be the same day that Nvidia unveiled its original GeForce 256 GPU exactly 21 years ago.

Micron GDDR6X power requirements

We should know more soon as Nvidia’s big reveal is just over two weeks away.