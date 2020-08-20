What just happened? Razer, best known for producing some of the top peripherals for gamers and enthusiasts, is shifting gears a bit with its latest offerings. The company has partnered with ergonomic office furniture provider Humanscale on a new line of productivity-minded accessories for the workplace, which for many is now their home.

The Razer Pro Click was designed to minimize the risks associated with long-term computing, like carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis, by positioning the user’s wrist at a “neutral 30-degree angle.”

Powered by Razer’s 5G optical sensor (16,000 DIP, 1000Hz polling rate), the pointer additionally features eight programmable buttons, multi-host connectivity with support for up to four devices, 50 million click durability and extended palm, thumb and pinky supports for added comfort.

Battery life is rated at up to 400 hours when connected via Bluetooth, or 200 hours over 2.4GHz wireless.

The Razer Pro Type, meanwhile, is a mechanical keyboard that utilizes Razer’s orange mechanical switches for a “quieter, yet tactile typing experience.” Razer also added a fingerprint-resistant, soft-touch coating to each keycap, which it claims delivers a “luxurious, cushioned feel” to make typing more pleasant.

Like the mouse, the keyboard can be paired with up to four different devices over Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless.

The board packs white LED backlit keys for brighter illumination, fully programmable keys with macro recording functionality and a rated life of up to 80 million clicks.

Battery life will vary greatly depending on whether or not you utilize the backlit LED feature. With the LEDs on, you can expect around 12 hours of runtime on a single charge. Turn them off and that figure jumps to 78 hours on 2.4GHz or 84 hours on Bluetooth.

Pricing is set at $99.99 for the Razer Pro Click mouse and $139.99 for the Pro Type keyboard. Both are available from Razer’s online store from today.