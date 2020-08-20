In context: If you've been looking forward to Crystal Dynamics' upcoming live service, Marvel's Avengers, we've got some good news for you today. Starting tomorrow, the game's open beta will be officially available to all PC users at no cost -- there are no pre-order requirements, and no Epic Games Store exclusivity to worry about.

For those who don't know, Marvel's Avengers lets players take on the role of some of the most popular Marvel superheroes in the world, including the likes of Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man. Gamers will take advantage of each character's unique skillset to fight their way through hordes of enemies across a variety of co-op or singleplayer missions.

Since the third-person action game is a live service, some grinding will be required, and enemies might take quite a bit of punishment early on; before you've unlocked the best gear and abilities for your favorite characters.

As of writing, the game's reception has been mixed. PC players who got into the previous, pre-order-only beta have complained about the title's performance, repetitive missions, and dull gear progression, though they acknowledge that these issues might be fixed by release day.

On the bright side, other users say the combat and gameplay are quite solid, and they seem pleased with the quality and variety of its cosmetics.

All in all, Marvel's Avengers sounds like a bit of a mixed bag. Fortunately, since tomorrow's beta will be totally free to access and it will only eat up about 75GB of storage space (according to the system requirements), it won't be too much of a hassle to hop in and give the game a shot for yourself.

If you're considering dropping $60 on the game, now is the time to determine whether or not such an investment will prove worthwhile. If you'd like to get into the beta, just sign up for a Square Enix account, and then begin downloading the game through Steam.