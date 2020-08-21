Editor's take: Crytek on Friday published a Crysis Remastered tech trailer preview on YouTube that teases some of the visual improvements featured in the new game. I’m particularly fond of the ray traced water reflections and the 8K textures.

The teaser, a prelude of what is to come, runs less than a minute in length but still manages to impress. In it, you’ll see a handful of scenes from the original game in side-by-side comparisons to how they look in the remaster.

It’s not our first look at the game, mind you, as that came courtesy of a leaked trailer earlier this summer. Community feedback on the footage prompted Crytek to postpone the game’s launch, originally scheduled for July 23, by roughly eight weeks for most platforms in order to put more polish on it.

Crysis Remastered is now scheduled to launch on September 18, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.

It dropped on the Nintendo Switch on July 23 as initially planned and is currently priced at $29.99 directly from Nintendo.

