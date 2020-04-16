Highly anticipated: If you have wondered what Crysis would look like on current-generation hardware, wonder no more. Developer Crytek just announced that it is remastering the game for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and almost unbelievably, the Nintendo Switch.

It was only Tuesday when we reported on a rumor that a new Crysis game might be on the way. The speculation came from a cryptic tweet from the long-dormant Crysis account that only read, "Receiving data." There was no way of knowing if it was referencing a new game or a remaster, let alone if there was really anything in the works at all.

As it turns out, not only is there a Crysis title in the works, we now know it is a remaster. If that were not enough, it is headed to all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. The developer announced the game shortly after it accientally leaked the teaser website online then quickly pulled it.

Crytek had inadvertently posted a Crysis Remastered website sometime between Wednesday and Thursday this week. The site was quickly taken down, but not before Twitter user lashman was able to grab some screenshots and assets from the page.

A new Crysis Remastered logo was found as well as a splash screen showing the game is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A screenshot of the site's cookie policy was posted as well as the "Coming Soon" page.

"Crytek's ground-breaking, critically acclaimed first person shooter is back!" reads the coming soon message. "Crysis Remastered is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch — the game's debut on a Nintendo platform."

The message was preceded by "Please, use this one:" indicating that there were multiple versions of copy ready for the webmaster to post.

Two minutes before going to post about the leak, Crytek officially announced Crysis Remastered via Twitter and went live with the website, confirming the rumors were all true.

Knowing now that the game is coming, the question still remains whether Crytek can optimize the graphically intensive game to run decently on Switch hardware. Crysis is notoriously resource intensive with even Nvidia quipping, "**turns on supercomputer**."

No release date has been set, but reports of Nintendo Switches catching fire are forthcoming.