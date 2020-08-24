Highly anticipated: Are you excited about Cyberpunk 2077? Here’s some good news that’ll boost your hype levels. The highly anticipated game will be receiving free DLC following its release, much like CD Projekt Red’s previous RPG, The Witcher 3.

User JohanH put the question to the official Cyberpunk 2077 account, asking “Will the game have Free DLC like your big brother @witchergame?” The response came in the form of a Kool-Aid Man “Oh Yeah” GIF.

CD Projekt Red released a ton of free DLC following The Witcher 3’s arrival in 2015: armor, beard, and hairstyle sets, new quests/contracts, alternative looks, and extra Gwent cards. The final piece of free content was a New Game+ mode.

While expected, it’s great to get confirmation that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting the same treatment. We can also expect the game to receive paid expansions, just like The Witcher 3's “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood and Wine”, which were enormous, and fantastic, add-ons.

CD Projekt Red recently revealed more of Cyberpunk 2077’s weapons and Lifepath system, detailing the three origin story options available to players: the Nomad, the Street Kid, and the Corpo. We also saw some of the many weapons that come in five different categories and can be modified with software mods and attachments.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for almost five years and, following two delays, it’s one of the most anticipated games of all time. We’ll find out if it was worth the wait on November 19.