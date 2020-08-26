Bottom line: Current methods of communicating with or via technology, like typing on a smartphone, are rather slow at around 10 bits per second. Computers, on the other hand, can exchange more than a trillion bits of data per second. Musk believes that if we are to remain a dominant race, we must address this communications bottleneck.

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed plans to share more information regarding his neurotechnology company Neuralink Corporation on Friday.

Founded in the summer of 2016, Neuralink is actively developing implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) that will greatly expedite the flow of information between computers and our brains.

On Friday at 3 p.m. Pacific, Neuralink will air a live webcast to update the public on its progress. According to Musk, the show will feature a working Neuralink device. We still don’t yet know exactly what to expect but the future certainly looks promising.

Back in February, Musk said the potential is truly transformational for restoring brain and motor functions.

Will show neurons firing in real-time on August 28th. The matrix in the matrix. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Indeed, that appears to be the primary objective of the project, to help those with disabilities restore lost function. Imagine being paralyzed for years and suddenly being able to control a computer with your mind, or having struggled with addiction or depression, only to have Neuralink retrain the part of the brain responsible for causing the issues and curing you.

Masthead credit: agsandrew