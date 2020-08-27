Highly anticipated: If you’re desperate to be one of the first to own a PlayStation 5, now’s your chance—with emphasis on the word “chance.” Sony is allowing people the opportunity to become one of the first to pre-order a next-gen console, but only if they ship it to the US.

You can express your interest in pre-ordering a PS5 on Sony’s official site, and all you need to do is enter your official PlayStation Network ID. The company notes that "there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation."

“Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast.”

It’s bad news for anyone outside the US: Sony notes that while those overseas can make a pre-order reservation, assuming they’re picked, the machines must be shipped to a US address.

Interestingly, Sony notes that the process of choosing who gets an invitation won’t be entirely random but will be based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities." It doesn’t go into any more specifics, but one could assume factors such as games bought from the PlayStation store, years of PSN membership, and whether you’re a member of PlayStation Now/Plus will play a part.

If you’re lucky enough to get an invitation, it’ll only be open for a limited time. Those selected can pick from either a standard PS5 or the digital-only version—the one without the disc drive. It’s one console per PSN ID, and you can order DualSense wireless controllers, DualSense charging stations, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, Media remotes, and HD Cameras with it.

While we’re edging ever closer to the PlayStation 5’s arrival, Sony still hasn’t announced its official price or exact release date. With the first TV ad recently leaked, expect all to be revealed soon.