In brief: As expected, Netflix has green lit a Resident Evil TV series. Not much is known about the plot, but the first episode features the "Wesker kids" moving to Racoon City. So it may be delving into the roots of the franchise. The streaming service had no word on when the series is set to air.

We were already pretty sure Netflix was planning to make a Resident Evil television series. Last year, Constantin Film, the studio behind the RE movies, was rumored to be working on a show for the streaming service. Then earlier this year, Netflix accidentally posted a synopsis for the series but quickly took it down. No official confirmation of the project was to come from Netflix until today.

In an early morning Thursday tweet featuring a picture of a Resident Evil screenplay, Netflix announced that a live-action series based on the Capcom franchise is on the way. The script shows the first episode is titled "Welcome to New Racoon City."

The 8 x 1 hour episode season will be helmed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) will direct the first two episodes. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

The Netflix announcement says, "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything." So it would seem that the series is set before the events that transpire in the first Resident Evil game, at least initially, which might be an intriguing twist on the plot.

Episode one was written by Supernatural's screenwriter Andrew Dabb, with Breaking Bad's Bronwen Hughes directing. According to a subsequent tweet, Hughes will only helm the first two installments. Also, the season will consist of eight one-hour episodes. As was first rumored, the studio behind the RE movie franchise, Constantin Film, is behind the production, so there is no guarantee that the show won't suck.

Don't get me wrong. The movies weren't all bad, but they weren't all good either, and they were a big departure from what Resident Evil fans expected. We'll have to see how Constantin does on a streaming platform. Netflix did not reveal when the show would debut.