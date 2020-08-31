Editor's take: Third-party video game hardware maker 8BitDo is turning its attention to fighting game fans with the pending launch of the 8BitDo Arcade Stick. If you have fond memories of the NES Advantage controller or are a fighting fan in general, this will likely be right up your alley.

The versatile arcade stick is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and PC and can connect via USB-C or wirelessly over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth. It features turbo functionality, two dedicated macro buttons and a 1,000mAh battery that’s good for up to 40 hours of play time over 2.4GHz wireless (or 30 hours over Bluetooth). A full recharge should take around four hours, we’re told.

The arcade stick measures 11.93 inches by 8 inches by 4.39 inches and tips the scales at 4.63 pounds.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of the arcade stick is the ease in which you can modify it. 8BitDo designed the unit in a way that makes it easy to trade out the arcade buttons with 30mm or 24mm buttons of your choosing. There’s even a universal joystick mounting plate that accommodates “virtually every arcade stick ever made” including Sanwa JLF / Sanwa JLW Seimitsu / LS 33, 55, 56, 58 / Seimitsu LS 32, 40 / Happ arcade sticks & IL arcade sticks.

8BitDo Arcade Stick is available to pre-order from writing over on Amazon for $89.99. It is scheduled to ship out on October 20, 2020.