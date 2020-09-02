In brief: Lucid said each drive unit can produce over 650 horsepower, adding that each is 45 percent lighter and up to 59 percent more powerful than the closest competitor. “Also notable is the fact that the motors can spin up to 20,000 rpm, a significant performance advantage over the competition,” Lucid added.

Lucid Motors, makers of the upcoming all-electric Lucid Air luxury sedan, has provided additional details regarding the electric drivetrain that’ll power its flagship vehicle.

According to the company, its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration will be capable of generating up to 1,080 horsepower. That’s enough to send the car down the quarter mile in a blistering 9.9 seconds and the company has posted video footage to prove it.

The footage, captured at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma Country, California, on August 17, shows a Lucid Air making a pass of 9.912 seconds at 144.40 mph.

Lucid said the Air is able to achieve this quarter-mile run on a consistent, repeatable basis.

“To date, it is the only electric sedan able to achieve a quarter-mile time under 10 seconds, all with an uncompromised package offering room for five passengers and class-leading interior and storage space.”

When Tesla announced its new Roadster back in November 2017, the company said it would be the fastest production car ever made. The Roadster is reportedly capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds and can run the quarter mile in 8.9 seconds.

Sure, that’s faster than the Lucid Air, but we’re comparing a two-seater Roadster to a four-door sedan that can seat five.

Lucid Motors is scheduled to unveil its final production version of the Air on September 9.