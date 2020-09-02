Something to look forward to: The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm on Wednesday announced that season two of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney’s streaming video service on October 30. If you haven’t yet watched The Mandalorian or aren’t fully caught up, fret not. Every episode from the first season is available on Disney’s streaming service.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian, as it is formally called, premiered on November 12, 2019, as a Disney+ launch title. Unlike Netflix, which prefers to release full seasons in an easy-to-binge bundle, Disney went with a staggered release for each episode of season one. Most were spaced out a week apart although episode two and episode eight were outliers, the former coming just three days after episode one and the latter arriving nine days after episode seven.

The first season is currently nominated for more than a dozen Emmy Awards including outstanding drama series, outstanding fantasy / sci-fi costumes and outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted on September 20 so we will know how much hardware the series has taken home by the time season two premieres.

Disney+ is priced at $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. Optionally, for $12.99 a month, you can get it bundled with Hulu and ESPN+. Unfortunately, Disney no longer offers a free trial so you'll have to at least shell out the $6.99 at the bare minimum for one month.