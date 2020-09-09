Editor's take: Nobody needs a game console encrusted in 24K gold or platinum, but if you've got the funds to spare and fancy something that'll no doubt be quite unique, here's your opportunity.

Luxury electronics customizing brand Truly Exquisite will start accepting pre-orders for bespoke versions of Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 in 24K gold, 18K rose gold and platinum finishes later this week.

Pricing starts at £7999 ($10,400) for a 24K gold version of the digital PS5 and scales up to $10,530 if you want it in 18K rose gold or $10,662 for platinum. Should you prefer the disc-based version, count on spending an extra $130 or so for each of the aforementioned finishes.

Of course, if you’re already dropping north of 10 grand on a game console, what’s an extra hundred bucks?

Sony as of this writing hasn’t confirmed a launch date or pricing for its next-gen PlayStation 5. Rumors were circulating earlier in the week that such details could come down the pipeline as soon as today but Sony essentially shut that down in a blog post a couple of days ago.

One can’t help but think it’s a bit of a missed opportunity considering today is the 25th anniversary of the launch of the original PlayStation console in North America. Having something special to announce to commemorate the occasion would have been neat.

Those interested in pre-ordering a PS5 from Truly Exquisite can do so from September 10 at 3 p.m. UK time.