Editor's take: Like Doom, Quake was among the early pioneers of the first-person shooter genre. And like its predecessor, Quake also had an awesome soundtrack that was penned by none other than Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails fame. Now, it's available for the first time since the game launched in 1996.

The soundtrack for Quake was written and performed entirely by Reznor. At the time, Trent Ward of GameStop described it in his review of the game as the best soundtrack ever created for a computer game.

Quake’s soundtrack came pressed onto the same disc as the game itself. Curiously enough, despite the praise it received from the community, it has never been commercially available outside of the game… until now.

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT 2020 COULDN’T GET ANY WEIRDER… The Social Network and Quake are available on vinyl and shipping NOW! Who had that on their 2020 bingo card?



The Social Network Vinyl:https://t.co/1TwpKz6Fwp



Quake: https://t.co/H88exJWAfk pic.twitter.com/LbhNhxawxh — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) September 16, 2020

In a recent post on Twitter, Nine Inch Nails announced that a remastered version of the Quake soundtrack is now available on vinyl. The Quake Remastered 2XLP features 10 tracks in total and is priced at $35.

Another bit of trivia – when the game launched, the songs on the soundtrack had no titles. Over the years, fans reportedly came up with their own titles to identify the tracks, mostly just naming them after the level in which they first appear in. It wasn’t until the launch of the vinyl that the song’s true titles were revealed.

Quake’s soundtrack didn’t make our recently published feature on video game music, but that’s mostly because it largely focused on music of the 8- and 16-bit era. Do let us know if you’d like to see a follow-up featuring music from other platforms.