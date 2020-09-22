In a nutshell: It may be a bit later than usual but Amazon’s Prime Day is still happening in 2020. As of this writing, the e-commerce giant hasn’t confirmed the dates for this year’s sales extravaganza but here’s what we’re hearing from sources reportedly familiar with the company’s plans.

Four people with knowledge of Amazon’s plans told CNET that Prime Day in the US will start on October 13 this year. The sales event usually takes place in mid-July but Covid-19 disrupted those plans this year.

The publication pointed to a post on Reddit discussing Amazon blacking out vacation days from October 13 through October 20 as further evidence that Prime Day will take place during this window.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Amazon told CNET to simply “stay tuned for more details on Prime Day.”

While nobody is really surprised that Amazon is rescheduling Prime Day, some are questioning how the event will impact end-of-year sales. Specifically, will hosting Prime Day so close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday cannibalize sales during these traditional sales events?

We also don’t know how long Prime Day will last this time around. Last year, Amazon extended the event from 36 hours the year before to 48 hours in order to make more time for additional deals. Unsurprisingly, Prime Day 2019 was a big hit as sales surpassed both Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Image credit: dennizn, Russ Vance