Why it matters: Razer is one of the most well-known figures in the gaming peripheral market. They make headsets, mice, keyboards (mechanical or otherwise), cord management tools, mouse mats, and much more. Today, their product line-up expanded considerably: Razer has released wireless versions of several of its most popular products.

Now, you can buy "HyperSpeed" wireless versions of Razer's ever-popular DeathAdder V2 mouse (which we've featured in "Best Of" lists in the past), its BlackShark V2 headset, and the BlackWidow V3 keyboard.

These devices all carry the "Pro" moniker and promise ultra-low latency and exceptional battery life. Without testing the gadgets for ourselves, it's difficult to say how accurate Razer's marketing claims are, but we'll dive into each product's touted specs nonetheless.

We'll kick things off with the $130 DeathAdder V2 Pro. According to Razer, the wireless mouse boasts a 20,000 DPI optical sensor and up to 120 hours of Bluetooth battery life. That number drops to 70 hours if you activate Razer's HyperSpeed mode, however.

Next up is the BlackShark V2 Pro. This device can allegedly run for up to 24 hours on a single charge while containing features like a detachable mic and "advanced" passive noise cancellation. It'll run you $180, which isn't a terrible price for a decent high-end wireless headset.

Finally, we have the BlackWidow V3 Pro. This full mechanical keyboard is the most expensive device of the three mentioned in this article at $230. Like the BlackShark and DeathAdder, the BlackWidow V3 Pro has HyperSpeed wireless support, allowing for 25 percent less latency than competing gadgets.

Of course, you can also connect via Bluetooth or USB-C, if you'd prefer. In terms of battery life, the new BlackWidow can keep going for up to 200 hours on a single charge, provided you aren't using HyperSpeed. The keyboard ships with Yellow or Green switches and "doubleshot ABS keycaps," which Razer says will reduce labeling wear-and-tear.