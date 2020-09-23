Bottom line: The Game Awards, now in its sixth year, will continue as scheduled albeit as an all-digital event. While the production may look a bit different, the truth is, most people already watched the awards ceremony from the comfort of their home so not much is changing.

The Game Awards, the annual awards show honoring top achievements in video gaming, is going to be an all-digital event this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Creator Geoff Keighley just revealed on Twitter that the 2020 edition of The Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 10, streaming live from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. Again, there won’t be an in-person audience, and thankfully, organizers aren’t bothering to inject a virtual audience like we’ve seen some sports leagues do lately.

A Multiworld Of Wonder Awaits... #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mORkXshPUd — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 23, 2020

Instead, The Game Awards will be viewable across 45 platforms worldwide. Those interested in participating live can do so via chat sections on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Everyone else can simply sit back and enjoy the show as it plays out without the artificial feel.

New for 2020 is the Innovation in Accessibility award, highlighting efforts to make gaming accessible to an even wider audience.

We’ll also see the return of The Game Festival, in which fans will have access to playable demos of upcoming games. And of course, there’s bound to be at least a couple of surprise reveals that nobody saw coming.

If previous years are any indicator, nominations will likely be revealed sometime in November.