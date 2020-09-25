What just happened? The next entry in Capcom’s storied Resident Evil franchise might not be a next-gen console exclusive after all. When Capcom first announced the game this past June, the developer said it was destined for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Windows PC. But at a recent presentation during the Tokyo Game Show, producer Tsuyoshi Kanda said they are looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

Kanda said they can’t make any promises at this stage but they will do their best to create a top-tier survival horror experience on current-gen consoles.

Resident Evil Village will be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It takes place several years after the events of that game and again follows Ethan Winters, this time as he deals with the reemergence of Chris Redfield, a familiar face from earlier RE games.

Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from previous Resident Evil games, suddenly disrupts their life, throwing a devastated Ethan into a new and twisted nightmare in search of answers.

Like Resident Evil 7, Village will also utilize a first-person perspective. That’s in stark contrast to earlier games in the series that used fixed cameras, and later, third-person, over-the-shoulder views.

The game also seems to be a bit of a departure from the core Resident Evil experience, just like the 2017 entry. Many wondered how fans would react to the change but RE7's success proved this wasn't an issue.

Resident Evil Village is slated for launch sometime in 2021.