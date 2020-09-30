Highly anticipated: We’re just over a week away from the highly anticipated Zen 3 announcement. As is so often the case in the run-up to product unveilings, leaks are hitting the internet thick and fast. The latest has two big reveals: The CPUs will use the 5000-series moniker, rather than the expected 4000-series; and there’s a Ryzen 7 5800X that could beat Intel’s flagship Core i9-10900K.

The CPU was discovered on the Ashes of Singularity benchmark database by regular leaker Tum_Apisak. Like the Ryzen 3800X and Ryzen 7 3800 XT, the chip features 8-cores/16-threads, but there’s no clock speed reveals.

Tum_Apisak tweeted a results comparison between the Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel’s gaming king, the 10-core/20-thread Core i9-10900K. With both systems using an RTX 2080, AMD’s chip scores 5,800 at 4K ‘crazy’ settings, while Intel’s hits 5,900. In another run, the Ryzen processor reaches 5,900. It’s worth noting that the Ryzen system is using 32GB of RAM while the Intel setup has 16GB.

When looking solely at the framerates, the Ryzen 7 5800 XT offers around 14 percent better performance in the Medium and Heavy Batch runs and up to 22 percent in the normal batch run, beating Intel's offering by an average of 16 percent.

We’re expecting a number of upgrades in Zen 3, the most significant being the increase to instructions per clock (IPC). There’s also a clock speed boost and numerous other improvements that come from the new architecture.

Naming Vermeer the 5000 series will help avoid the confusion that came with Zen 2, which saw the desktop CPUs use the 3000 name while the mobile chips are called the 4000 series. It’s likely that both desktop and mobile Zen 3 processors will go with the 5000 moniker.

Being the internet, you can never 100 percent trust benchmark entries like these, but given the closeness to the Zen 3 announcement, they’re probably the real deal. Assuming this is the case, and despite Ashes of Singularity being heavily optimized toward AMD technology, Intel will be worried about team red stealing its gaming CPU crown.

AMD will take the wraps off the next generation of Ryzen processors at an event taking place on October 8 at 12 PM ET.