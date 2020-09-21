Rumor mill: With Nvidia’s Ampere cards receiving plenty of praise coupled with high demand, the tech industry is waiting to see AMD’s response. Team red will unveil its next-gen graphics cards on October 28, and we’ve once again heard that the flagship will sport 16GB of VRAM, while the model below it will come with 12GB of video RAM.

The latest claim comes from prolific leaker @_rogame, who tweeted that they had “confirmation” of both Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs. In the case of the former, which is based around the Big Navi design used in the flagship Radeon 6000 series, including the Radeon RX 6900 XT, it will feature 16 GB of VRAM.

🧐



I've now got confirmation for both :



> Navi21 16GB VRAM

> Navi22 12GB VRAM



I have no idea if these are full die or cut down SKUs — _rogame (@_rogame) September 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Navi 21 featuring 16GB of RAM. Last month, tech analysis YouTube channel coreteks tweeted the same claim, adding that AMD had priced the card at $599 but dropped it to $549 following the Ampere reveal.

Other leaks, based on an alleged engineering sample, claim Big Navi will use Samsung's GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit wide bus interface.

Rogame wrties that the cheaper Navi 22 GPU will feature 12GB of RAM—possibly across a 192-bit interface. They admitted to being unsure whether these two confirmed variants are based on the full GPU dies or cut-down SKUs.

AMD #RDNA2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards will bring the best of Radeon to gamers worldwide. Learn more October 28. pic.twitter.com/CZJRxTBe6m — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 9, 2020

If the Big Navi claim is true, it would mean the RDNA 2-based card features double the memory of the RTX 3070 and 6GB more than the RTX 3080. However, it still falls short of the massive 24GB boasted by the RTX 3090, and we’ve just heard that an RTX 3080 variant with 20GB and an RTX 3070 with 16GB of VRAM are on the way.

Nothing about the Radeon 6000 series is confirmed, other than the cooler design—presumably for the flagship—that AMD tweeted, so we could see different VRAM amounts and bus specs, such as 512-bit and 384-bit. All will be revealed on October 28.