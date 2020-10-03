Rumor mill: Some speculation has made the rounds recently and gotten a bit out of hand, claiming that AMD was set to discontinue the Radeon RX 5700 series, marking Navi 10 as EOL. AMD has since publicly debunked this with a statement, suggesting that RX 5700 GPUs will be around for the foreseeable future.

“We are continuing to produce the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, which deliver exceptional 1440p gaming experiences. We will continue to respond to market demand," AMD told Tom's Hardware.

While at some point AMD and its partners will be looking to purge retail channels of older inventory in the wake of RDNA 2 GPUs, there's seemingly still a market for the RX 5700 cards.

The Radeon 5700 XT and 5700 still offer value-oriented and compelling 1440p gaming performance, and could exist as an affordable option for those not interested in 4K gaming, ray tracing, or paying top dollar for a new GPU.

Later this month, on October 28th, AMD will have more information on its RDNA 2-based RX 6000 series. Meanwhile, Nvidia has pushed back the RTX 3070 launch to October 29th, which should make for an exciting end to October.