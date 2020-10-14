Prime Day tech deals -- the best of what's still available
It's still Prime DayBy Shawn Knight
The big picture: Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is in full swing. The colossal two-day shopping extravaganza is ordinarily held in mid-July but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forced Amazon to call an audible. As a result, we’re getting Prime Day just six weeks out from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. How that'll impact Amazon's strategy in the fourth quarter isn't yet known, but that's irrelevant right now.
A deal is a deal, and we’ve gathered some of the best discounts we could find on tech you’ll love.
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker for $18.99 (62 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD streaming media player for $79.99 (33 percent off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 HD smart display with Alexa for $64.99 (50 percent off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $79.99 (47 percent off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for $79.99 (38 percent off)
- Amazon Echo Auto hands-free Alexa in your car for $19.99 (60 percent off)
Audio
- Apple AirPods with charging case for $114.99 (28 percent off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth headphones for $199.00 (43 percent off)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $174.95 (30 percent off)
- JBL GO2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $19.95 (50 percent off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker for $119.00 (40 percent off)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset for $69.99 (46 percent off)
Televisions
- Insignia NS- NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD for $249.99 (29 percent off)
- Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q800T Series television for $3,297.99 (34 percent off)
- Sony XBR65X900F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED television for $849.99 (43 percent off)
- Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV for $79.99 (47 percent off)
- Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV for $179.99 (36 percent off)
- Toshiba TF-43A810U21 43-inch 4K UHD TV, Fire TV Edition for $209.99 (36 percent off)
Storage
- Western Digital Black 2TB 7200 RPM HDD for $83.99 (53 percent off)
- Samsung 860 Pro 1TB SSD for $199.99 (33 percent discount)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro Portable External SSD for $154.99 (45 percent off)
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC memory card for $42.74 (28 percent off)
- SK Hynix Gold S31 500GB SSD for $45.59 (20 percent off)
- Seagate FireCuda 120 2TB SSD for $299.99 (21 percent off)
Gaming Gear
- Logitech G502 SE Hero RGB Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (30 percent off)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 (27 percent off)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 (23 percent off)
- Cooler Master CK552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $58.99 (26 percent off)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 (33 percent off)
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse for $55.99 (20 percent off)
PC Hardware
- Crucial 64GB (2x 32GB) DDR4 laptop memory for $163.99 (30 percent off)
- Thermaltake CA-1Q9-00S1WN-00 S100 Micro-ATX Case for $48.00 (20 percent off)
- Gigabyte Z390 UD 8118 Gaming Motherboard for $105.99 (18 percent off)
- Crucial 16GB Single Stick laptop memory for $46.36 (20 percent off)
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Router for $27.99 (20 percent off)
- Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra Motherboard for $199.99 (20 percent off)
Image credit: dennizn, Peter Kotoff, Lukmanazis, Nor Gal
Post a comment 9 interactions