Highly anticipated: CD Projekt Red published its fourth (and second-to-last) episode of Cyberpunk 2077's regular "Night City Wire" content showcases this morning, and it packed quite a bit of information into 25 minutes. Night City Wire: Episode 4 shows off the vehicles you'll be able to buy, steal, race, and destroy, as well as the visual styles you'll be seeing throughout the game.

Though you can see the game's Style trailer below, we'll mostly focus on the vehicles in this piece. First, here are the different classes of cars you can expect to find in Cyberpunk 2077's fictional world of Night City: Economy, Executive, Heavy Duty, Sport, and Hypercar.

Each of these categories features a unique set of vehicles from different manufacturers. They're designed for various types of people, from the poor and working-class to the richest of the rich. We'll summarize each category below for your convenience.

Economy vehicles, as you might expect, are a fairly basic affair. They're simple, functional, and not exceptionally fast or well-armored. In CDPR's own words, this class of cars contains "mostly utility vehicles and low-end clunkers." They might get you from point A to point B, but not in style -- with Economy cars, efficiency is everything.

Next up, we have Executive-class cars. These are the high-end, stylish rides of Night City's elite. They're kitted out with the latest technology while promising the most luxurious driving experience money can buy.

And experience it you will, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077's fully-modeled vehicle interiors and optional first-person driving camera.

Heavy Duty vehicles are next on the list, blending "masterful engineering" with practical design. These cars, which range from trucks and tanks to bulky SUVs, are ideal for situations that demand toughness and brute force over speed and finesse.

Sport cars, on the other hand, are all about power and speed. They're bulkier than, say, an Executive or Hypercar-class vehicle, but they still look pretty flashy -- think futuristic muscle cars, and you won't be too far off the mark.

Finally, we have Hypercars, the ultimate futuristic vehicles. They're easily the most expensive cars in 2077, with one model in particular -- the Aerondight -- estimated to be owned by fewer than 1,000 people worldwide. They're well-armored, fast, sleek, and packed to the brim with modern technology. In other words, they're the ideal ride, but good luck acquiring one through legal means.

There is one additional vehicle of note: Johnny Silverhand's (a legendary in-game "rockerboy" played by Keanu Reeves) custom Porsche 1911, which you can see in the image above.

If any of these classes of vehicles sound like your cup of tea, you won't have to wait long to take them for a spin. Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 18 for all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and GeForce Now.