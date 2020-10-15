In brief: Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary this week with a number of discounts and free games over on Steam. Chief among them are Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Nights into Dreams, both of which can be claimed and kept as yours, forever, free of charge.

Interested parties can score Company of Heroes 2 for 95 percent off, bringing the cost down to just $1. You can also nab Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III and the original Company of Heroes for $3.99 each or pick up Bayonetta for only $4.99, a 75 percent discount.

If freebies are more your thing, Sega is offering Sonic the Hedgehog 2 completely free of charge. The Total War: Shogun 2 – Battle of Kawagoe DLC is also on offer complements of Sega, as is a collection of items for Two Point Hospital. You can additionally grab and play Armor of Heroes for free, a modern take on old school tank battles.

That’s not all. Those willing to link their Steam account via e-mail can claim a free copy of the Sega Saturn hit game Nights into Dreams for the PC. This one is especially tempting as I always wanted to play this game but never got around to it since I didn’t own a Saturn.

According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, Nights into Dreams was the second best-selling game for the Saturn behind Madden NFL 97.

The game normally sells for $7.99 over on Steam.